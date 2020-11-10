Pleasant Lake Elementary School
PLEASANT LAKE — The following students were listed on the first-quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 school year.
Third grade
All A: Morgan Beer, Alex Bracey, Everett Odom, Liam Palmer, Kharington Roebel, Preston Stoy, Kylee Wall
AB: Telissa Bater, Naomi Cabrera, Matilyn Cook, Nevaeh Erwin, Addelynn Gipple, Ella Handley, Anna Keim, Daysha Kramer, Olivia Lechleidner, Hudson Manahan, Tensley Peacock, Natalee Stroud
Fourth grade
All A: Gabrielle Cartwright, Nora Gillen, Kyle Graber, Alaina Mills, Rylan Squires, Makenzie Tarbet, Alexis Wainwright
AB: Keenan Bobay, Sadie Delaney, Kameron Derbyshire, Brodee Freiwald, Virginia Fugate, Conner Gladieux, Mariah James, Makenna Morton, Kamdyn Motley, Victoria Preston, Caleb Rall, Thomas Swick
Fifth grade
All A: Kayelene Hart, Brianna Metcalf, Ella Savick
AB: Arlee Covell, Jacob Franco, Josiah Stroud
