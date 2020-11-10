Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.