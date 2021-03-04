The Builders Association of Northeast Indiana wants to get young people interested in building, and they want it to happen with a medium many youngsters are familiar with: LEGOS.
And the association is doing it with a contest that challenges children to take their best shot at creating buildings then entering them in the 2nd Annual BANI LEGO Build Off.
“Our members want to see what the next generation of great home builders and trade professionals are capable of! Get out your LEGOS and start building!,” says a flyer from the association that has members from Steuben, LaGrange, Noble and DeKalb counties.
Entries are open to children from ages 6-15 who reside in the four counties.
There will be one winner from each age bracket, 6-10 and 11-15, chosen by BANI board members.
There will also be a People’s Choice winner decided via Facebook likes on the LEGO contest album of the BANI Facebook page. The album will be posted April 1 with Facebook voting from April 1-11.
All entries must be submitted by March 31 to ian@ba-ni.com or via private message to BANI’s Facebook page. Entries must include the child’s first name, age and county, as well as a photo of the finished project. It is asked that the child not be included in the photo.
The rules are pretty simple:
• You may build anything you want, with however many pieces you want. Be creative and make your own design.
• All entries must be received by midnight Sunday, March 31. Winners will be announced April 13.
• One entry per child, again, ages 6-15 with the competitions for 6-10 and 11-15.
• It is asked that the design be given a name or title.
Most of all, said Ian Garner of BANI, “Have fun!”
The 2020 winners were Asher Gilliland of Noble County for his Creativitytopia in the 6-10 age bracket; Jonas Richmond of DeKalb County for Windmill Cove in the 11-15 age bracket; and Bryson Barrientes of DeKalb County for LEGO Mansion, the People’s Choice winner.
