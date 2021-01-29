KENDALLVILLE — Three new members have joined the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Julia Tipton, Megan Logan and Taylor Ballard were recently elected to three-year terms on the board.
“We’re pleased to have them,” said Kristen Johnson, executive director of the chamber. “Each one brings her own unique knowledge and talent to the organization.”
Tipton, a retired educator with 36 years of service, has been executive director of the Community Learning Center in Kendallville since May 2019. The center is located in the old Kendallville Middle School on Diamond Street and has created space for workforce training and certifications, the performing arts, health and wellness and fine and visual arts.
Tipton, who earned an undergraduate degree from Purdue University and master’s in education and an administrative license from Indiana University, resides in Kendallville with her husband, Tracy. They have five children and two grandchildren.
Logan is a master’s prepared nurse who works at Parkview Noble Hospital as the quality and accreditation specialist. Her background is in emergency and intensive care nursing where she started her career eight years ago.
An East Noble High School graduate, Logan is active with the Humane Society of Noble County and Northeast Indiana CASA. She and her husband enjoy lake life.
Ballard is assistant vice president of lending at Community State Bank. She received her bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. She and her husband, Kaleb Ballard, are natives of Kendallville. They are expecting their first child in June.
Other members of the chamber board are: Brad Briner of Shepherd’s Chevrolet; Amy Ballard of 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union; Brett Edwards of Flint & Walling; Justin Whiteman of Kendallville Powersports; Alisha Norris of Dekko Investment Services; Deb Robertson of Noble County Farm Bureau; Jaime Carroll of Wayne Center Elementary; Terry Housholder of KPC Media; Chad Mitchell of Bollhoff; Gregg Pyle of Hosler Realty; and Debbie Blaine of Stewart, Brimner, Peters & Lear.
