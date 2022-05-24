KENDALLVILLE — The Alpha associate chapter of Tri Kappa met at the Kendallville Public Library with 19 members in attendance.
Alisa Bloom introduced Eldar Egemberdiev of Kyrgystan, Jan Suhrbier from Germany and Midyan Jubran from Palestine, who are seniors attending East Noble High School as part of various foreign exchange programs. Each gave a presentation about their respective country, the culture, food, religion, sports, weather, holidays and families. They all agreed that our Indiana weather was the biggest surprise for each of them.
President Dianne Trees presided over the business meeting. She introduced Jane Selke, who will be affiliating from Hartford City.
Correspondence was read by Betty Allen which included thank-you notes for donations from the Kendallville Public Library and Red Cross. A brochure was received from Riley Cheer Guild and a newsletter from Life and Family Services which included information about its upcoming Baby Bottle Fundraiser.
Gretchen Riehm reported that memorial volumes were ordered for deceased members June Ennis, Joan Czupryn, Janis Copeland and Fran Moran. These will be placed in the Kendallville Public Library.
The Fine Arts committee is planning an event at the Community Learning Center to make a wall pocket in the pottery studio. It will be made and fired on June 16 and glazed on June 23. All are invited to attend and try their hand at doing something different.
Nancy Diggins and Deb Hockley, co-chairs of the Philanthropy Committee, passed the hat to collect money for the Humane Shelter. The June meeting will be for Families For Freedom.
Scholarship chairman Alisa Bloom reported that the East Noble Awards night will is May 11. She will attend to present the chapter’s scholarships and will disclose the winners at the June meeting.
A sign-up sheet was passed around for members to prepare meals for Sherry Caudill and her family as she recovers from surgery.
Dianne Stienbarger reported that members again will be manning the popcorn stand downtown at the Kendallville Car Show on Sept. 10. This is always a fun project for the chapter.
As recording secretary, Cindy Jollief gathered some statistics regarding years of service for our members. Those with the longest total service are Betty Preston, 68 years; Judy Butler, 65 years; Peg Shank, 63 years; and Rose Barnum, 61 years. Total service in Tri Kappa for the Alpha chapter totals 1,009 years, a long time promoting charity, culture and education in the community and throughout the state of Indiana.
The hostess committee for the evening was Marietta Hite, Judy Butler and Belinda Corps. The next meeting is June 1 at the Kendalliville Public Library.
