GOP women to meet at coffee shop
LIGONIER — Noble County Republican Women’s Club will meet on Monday, at 6 p.m. at Grounded Coffee, Cavin Street.
Dinner will cost $15 per person. The program will be a tour of Ligonier’s new fire station. All Republican women are welcome.
Lions to serve breakfast at Cromwell Days
CROMWELL — The Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club will have its annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Noble County Public Library-West in Cromwell. The breakfast coincides with Cromwell Days.
The breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The menu is pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and fresh fruit.
An elevator is available at the library to access the second floor, in addition to the stairs.
LaOtto alumni to gather for reunion
LAOTTO — The annual LaOtto School Reunion will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cultivate Church in LaOtto.
Anyone who attended the original two-story brick schoolhouse or the elementary school, built later, is welcome to attend.
The church is handicapped accessible. For questions or more information, contact Sandy Marshall at 347-1617.
