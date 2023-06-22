Trine University students in Angola were named to the president’s list for the spring term. To earn president’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.750-4.000. These students earned the honor: Jean Heureuse of Kendallville, majoring in accounting; Morgan Walz of Hudson, majoring in biology; Johnathon Clifton of Rome City, majoring in Biology/PA 4+2 ½; Audrey Bradford of Columbia City, majoring in Biology/Pre Physician Assistant Program 3+2; Samantha VanEvery of Churubusco, majoring in Biology/Pre Physician Assistant Program 3+2; Hannah Bodrie of Columbia City, majoring in biomedical engineering; Sadie Edsall of LaGrange, majoring in biomedical engineering; Griffin Rothenbuhler of Kimmell, majoring in biomedical engineering; Adalyn Hickman of Garrett, majoring in business administration; Will Hoover of Albion, majoring in business administration; Logan Martin of Wolcottville, majoring in computer engineering; Quincy Adamski of Orland, majoring in computer science and information technology; Trennan Lilly of Garrett, majoring in computer science and information technology; Collin Scheffers of Millersburg, majoring in computer science and information technology; Breanna Kennedy of Columbia City, majoring in Criminal Justice-BS; Clayton Kirkpatrick of Kendallville, majoring in electrical engineering; Kylie Zumbrun of Albion, majoring in elementary education; Olivia Drerup of Kendallville, majoring in elementary education-special education dual licensure; Bianca Johnston of Kendallville, majoring in elementary education-special education dual licensure; Anthony Miller of Shipshewana, majoring in elementary education-special education dual licensure; Jacob Leming of Corunna, majoring in exercise science; Robert McMain of Garrett, majoring in exercise science; Treyton Richards of Garrett, majoring in exercise science; Carter VanGessel of Kendallville, majoring in exercise science; Maliah Hampshire of Rome City, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3; Kennedy Kugler of Orland, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3; Jaxon May of Wolcottville, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3; Ethan Moore of LaGrange, majoring in finance; Drew Sillaway of Kendallville, majoring in forensic Science; Kristen Cox of Ligonier, majoring in health and physical education; Dalton Stinson of Avilla, majoring in health and physical education; Lacie Stanley of Kendallville, majoring in management; Michael Stutzman of Shipshewana, majoring in management; Brogan Jones of Wawaka, majoring in mechanical engineering; Evin Devito of Columbia City, majoring in Psychology-BS; Connor Kissinger of Garrett, majoring in Psychology-BS; Jarrad Owsley of Wolcottville, majoring in Psychology-BS; and Seth Knepper of Kendallville, majoring in social studies education.
