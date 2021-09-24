Bluegrass gospel jam is tonight
LIGONIER — A Bluegrass Gospel Jam will be held today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St. The public is welcome for open mic night. Carry-in finger foods will be served. Call Pastor Jimmy or Kathy at 260-221-0003 for more information.
Albion Rotary to sell Nelson’s chicken
ALBION — Albion Rotary Club will sell Nelson’s Chicken, grilled onsite, Friday, Oct. 8, on the Courthouse Square in Albion. Chicken is available, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the stoplight corner and serving will continue until sold out.
The price is $7 per chicken half. Enjoy an order of Nelson’s famous Pit Potatoes with your chicken for $4.
Pre-orders will be appreciated and can be called in at 260-636-2171; faxed to 260-636-3558 or emailed to cspitaels@campbellfetterbank.com. Please submit advance orders no later than Monday, Sept. 27.
All profit will benefit local projects implemented by Albion Rotary Club.
