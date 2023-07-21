ALBION — The Indiana Arts Commission has announced it had awarded $4,000 to the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival through the Arts Project Support grant program.
The commission also designated festival as an Arts Trust License Plate Project. Interest accrued from the Arts Trust, supported by donations through the sale of Celebrate the Arts license plates, is distributed to one Arts Project Support grant recipient from every county with a funded application. Beneficiaries were selected based on exemplary commitment to community, education, economy, and health.
The grant will provide much-needed financial support for the arts, artists, dance, music, performance, and other cultural aspects of the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival. Local legislators state Sen. Susan Glick, state Rep. David Abbott, and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks supported the grant.
During its June 9 quarterly business meeting, the commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. More than 480 applications were reviewed by 146 panelists from around the state and country with expertise in the arts, community development, and nonprofit management.
“The projects and organizations selected to receive funding are strengthening our state,” said Anne Penny Valentine, chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The commission is excited and honored to invest in Hoosier communities, supporting organizations doing exceptional creative work to make Indiana a great place to live, work, play, study, and stay.”
“Art and creativity strengthen the fabric of Indiana’s communities. They promote connection and cohesion, foster the entrepreneurial spirit communities need to thrive and create the kinds of communities where people want to live,” said Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission. “In every corner of our state, public funding for arts and creativity continually proves to be a high-return investment that improves the quality of life of Hoosiers and drives economic development within our state.”
The Indiana General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, provide funding for the Indiana Arts Commission and its programs. For more details about the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau, contact Grace Caswell at grace@visitnoblecounty.com or cal 636-3602.
For more information about the upcoming Ligonier Marshmallow Festival, contact Margarita White at ligoniermarshmallowfestival@gmail.com. This year’s festival is Sept.1-4 in historic downtown Ligonier.
