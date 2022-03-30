KENDALLVILLE — Children and teens are invited to engage in interactive programs in April at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City. For more information or to register, call the library at 343-2010 or go online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
Here is the April schedule:
Dungeons & Dragons: Teen in grades 6-12 may play D&D at the Kendallville library location Friday, April 1, at 3:30 p.m. and every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Play is limited to 10 players.
Building Time: April 4-9 at the Kendallville library and Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City. Youth in grades K-12 may build with all kinds fo building blocks in the activity room.
Preschool Story Time: stories, crafts and activities every Monday at 10 a.m. at the Limberlost Branch, Rome City.
Preschool Story Time: every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m. at the Kendallville site.
Paper Flowers: Teens can create unique paper flowers on Thursday, April 7, at 5 p.m. at the Kendallville library.
Egg Painting: April 11-16, both branches. Youth in Grades K-12 can paint a faux egg in the activity room in Kendallville; or take the grab-and-go option at the Limberlost Branch.
Blackout Poetry: April 18-23 for youth in grades K-12 in the activity room at Kendallville and a station at Limberlost Branch.
Pom Pom Creatures: April 25-30, at the Kendallville library and Limberlost Branch. Create pom pom animals in the activity room in Kendallville, and at a station at Limberlost Branch.
Brownie Bakes: Thursday, April 28 at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Teens can bake brownies with the library staff.
After School Explorers, Grades K-5
Tornadoes: Tuesday, April 12, at 4 p.m. in Kendallville. Learn the science behind tornadoes and create a tornado in the bottle.
To-Go Wind Chime: Thursday, April 14, at Limberlost Branch. Pick up a wind chime craft to take and make at home.
Grilled Cheese: cooking program on Tuesday, April 19, at 4 p.m. in Kendallville.
Games: Tuesday, April 26, at 4 p.m. in Kendallville. Play after-school games and make popcorn to snack on.
To-Go Wooden Board Game: Thursday, April 28, at Limberlost Branch. Take a wooden board game set home to decorate and play.
