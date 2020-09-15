LAGRANGE — Parkview Center for Healthy Living-Community Learning Center is offering a Check-Up Day on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Parkview LaGrange Hospital at 207 N. Townline Road.
Among the services that will be available that day are low-cost blood tests, screening mammograms through Francine’s Friends, and immunizations and well-child visits on the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.
All services will be available by appointment only and masks will be required for all participants older than age 2. Prepayment for the blood tests is also requested.
Low-cost lab tests by appointment 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Registration in advance for an appointment is required for all blood tests. Call (260) 347-8125.
Blood tests are included in one of the convenient Wellness Packages require that the patient fast for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw. Sips of water and prescription medications are permitted during the fast.
Wellness Package A – Lipid profile, Comprehensive Metabolic Profile – Cost: $35
Wellness Package B – All tests in Wellness Package A, plus a Hemogram – Cost: $45
Wellness Package C – All tests in Wellness Package B, plus Hemoglobin A1C, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) – Cost: $80
Wellness Package D – Same as Wellness package C with Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) for males over 50 – Cost: $105
Single blood tests do not require fasting, but still require an appointment. Among the single tests available are: Hemogram $10; Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) $30; Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) $30; Hemoglobin A1C $20; Vitamin D $40
Participants who have a MyChart account will be able to view their blood test results the following day. Those who do not have a MyChart link will receive their results by mail.
Parkview Ronald McDonald Care Mobile by appointment, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Care Mobile serves children from birth through age 18.
The Care Mobile will be accepting appointments between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Scheduling an appointment in advance is preferred, however walk-ins will be accepted as time allows. For an appointment call 1-877-774-8632.
The Care Mobile delivers no-charge services to families who don’t have medical insurance. However, families with medical insurance are still welcome to make an appointment and their insurance will be billed for services. Parents and children age 2 and older will need to wear a face mask. Those who don’t have a mask will be provided with one when they arrive.
“We know immunizations for many children were put on hold due to the pandemic,” said Sarah GiaQuinta, MD, MPH, vice president of community health, Parkview Health. “The Care Mobile offers a convenient option to help keep kids on track and receive immunizations that are required before the start of the school year.”
In addition to immunizations, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile also provides: well-child visits, hearing, vision and lead screening, strep testing, influenza screening, developmental screening, fluoride treatments and childhood health and safety education.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Care Mobile follows all necessary requirements to assure the safety of parents, children and caregivers including a mask for parents and children age 2 and older. To maintain social distancing, only one child and one parent/guardian will be allowed in the Care Mobile at a time. A tent will be set up on site for those who are waiting. The Care Mobile is sanitized between patients according to CDC and Parkview mandates.
Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography by appointment, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: When it comes to breast cancer, the best protection is early detection. The American Cancer Society recommends that every woman receive her first mammogram at age 40 and then each year afterward. Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography offers convenience and privacy for this screening test, which takes about 15 minutes. Specially trained technicians from the Breast Diagnostic Center (BDC) provide the mammography service.
All women over 35 are welcome, insured or uninsured. The Breast Diagnostic Center will bill the insurance companies directly for insured women. For uninsured, BDC offers a reduced rate if payment is made the day of service. Funding is available for women who need assistance.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, advance scheduling is preferred, and walk-in appointments may not be available. Call to make an appointment for a mammogram on the Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography coach at (260) 483-1847 or (800) 727-8439, ext. 68120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.