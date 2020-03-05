Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were issued over the last two weeks by the Steuben County Clerk of Courts.
• Tyler Casey and Jessica Newland, both of Waldron, Michigan
• Jaime Andres and Andrea Mercado, both of Angola
• Dustin Coleman and Susan Knepper, both of Fremont
• Billy French, Coldwater, Michigan, and Hiedi Hoffbauer, Angola
• Robert Baldwin and Tina Harper, both of Angola
• Lee Jacobson and Jennifer Green, both of Hamilton
• Nathan Thewes, Angola and Cynthia Aguilar, Orland
