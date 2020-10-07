EVANSVILLE — The Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust — with a mission to increase awareness and improve access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis and support services throughout Indiana — has earmarked $100,000 additional funds to give to current grantees who are providing critical breast cancer services.
This is in addition to the $464,000 in grants already provided through the sales of the breast cancer awareness specialty license plate.
IBCAT has traditionally raised funds for these services solely through sales of the breast cancer awareness specialty license plate, but now will accept financial donations as well during this critical time to help meet the needs of under-served Hoosiers who need testing.
“Grantee organizations have not only relied on funding received from IBCAT, but also larger foundations,” said Beth Knapp, executive director. “Unfortunately, as a result of the health and economic crisis, many grantees are facing a dramatic shortfall in funding, which will critically impact their ability to offer mammograms and other diagnostic services this year. Our mission has never been more important, and we are inviting individuals who are able to partner with us to provide a financial donation.”
Donations may be made via breastcancerplate.org or by writing a check to the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust, P.O. Box 8212, Evansville IN 47716. Every dollar makes a difference toward the fight against breast cancer.
License plate sales will still be the primary mechanism for raising money and those can still be purchased through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, online, at any BMV Branch or BMV Connect kiosk, or BMV Partial Service Providers. Each license plate sold generates a $25 donation. Your support keeps our mission alive and extends hope during these uncertain times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.