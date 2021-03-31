TRAFALGAR – Members of the Central Noble FFA chapter participated in a meal packing event during the Indiana FFA Foundations In Reaching Excellence (F.I.R.E.) Conference, to close out National FFA Week in February.
FFA members from across the state of Indiana came together at the Indiana FFA Leadership Center as part of the F.I.R.E. Conference and filled baskets with food items to take back to deserving members of their local communities. During the weekend conference, 100 baskets were filled by FFA members for those in need.
“It was fun to interact with others members and to give back to the community,” said Paige Hopf, a Central Noble FFA member who participated in the meal packing.
Central Noble FFA chapter members delivered the meals to the Central Noble Food Pantry once they returned home from the F.I.R.E. Conference.
Each FFA chapter was asked to bring food items to fill the baskets. These items included: canned corn, canned green beans, macaroni and cheese and boxed potatoes.
The Indiana FFA, with the generous support of Ceres Solutions Cooperative, provided the baskets, decorations and gift cards for those in need across Indiana. Ceres Solutions is a cooperative that invests each year in reducing food insecurity in the Indiana and Michigan communities where the company does business. The gift cards will fund the meal’s protein, such as turkey, chicken or ham for families.
Representatives from Ceres Solutions Cooperative attended the meal packing event virtually in a show of support for the students. Laurel Mann, a Ceres staff member, observed “It is so rewarding to see these student leaders come together to serve our local communities. On behalf of the employees and farmer-owners of our company, we are extremely proud to support FFA.”
The Foundations In Reaching Excellence (F.I.R.E) Conference is a three day conference held at the Indiana FFA Leadership Center. This year’s conference was held both in person and virtually to allow as many students as possible to participate. Limited-member capacity, masks and social distancing were required during the in-person conference.
F.I.R.E. is open to any Indiana high school junior and senior FFA member. This year’s F.I.R.E. Conference focused on learning about life after high school, being an advocate for agriculture and developing the students’ personal mission and vision statements. The title sponsors for the F.I.R.E. Conference are the Army ROTC, Ivy Tech Community College and Wabash Valley Power Alliance.
The Indiana FFA is the largest Career and Technical Student Organization in Indiana with over 12,600 members as part of 212 local FFA chapters across the state. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success. The Indiana State Department of Agriculture provides leadership and direction for the Indiana FFA as a service to local agricultural education programs. For more information, visit the Indiana FFA webpage at inffa.org, or follow the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and BlogSpot.
