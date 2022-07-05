LAGRANGE — “Paddle for Parkview” returned this year as a hybrid event, with both an in-person celebration and the option to register to paddle at a convenient time later in the summer to support Parkview LaGrange Foundation.
More than 100 people signed up to paddle as part of the celebration event held on June 10 at Trading Post Canoe, Kayak & Campground in Mongo, Indiana.
Anyone who could not attend the June 10 event but would like to enjoy time gliding on the beautiful Pigeon River is invited to register to paddle between July 25 and Aug.5. Time slots are available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Online registration deadline is July 15.
This year’s event offers two paddling options: a more leisurely seven-mile route for $40 per person, and a 13-mile route for $50 per person.
Farmers State Bank is this year’s presenting sponsor for Paddle, proceeds of which will benefit the Parkview LaGrange Mental Health Program Support Fund. LaGrange County has seen the need for mental health services – particularly those addressing substance abuse and suicide – grow notably during the pandemic, and Parkview LaGrange Hospital has put new services in place to meet that need.
“Our June 10 event was blessed to have community partners, board members, sponsors and staff gathered together in support of Paddle and mental health programming,” said Christina Blaskie, manager of service excellence, volunteers and the PLH gift shop, as well as Paddle for Parkview coordinator.
“Mental health has been identified as the number one health priority for LaGrange County. To date, we have raised more than $13,740 to support mental health services, and we hope to raise even more thanks to continued donations and pick-your-own-paddle participants.”
To sign up for your paddling adventure, visit Parkview.com/LaGrangePaddle and register no later than July 15.
Questions may be directed to Christina Blaskie at christina.blaskie@parkview.com or 260-463-9389.
Paddlers are encouraged to share photos from their experience on the river with Parkview by using the hashtag #paddleforparkview when posting photos on social media.
