FREMONT — Pokagon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 9 at the Fremont Public Library with Adrianne Berger, Northern District Director, as the guest speaker.
She spoke on recycling and landfills.
It was announced that the National Society, which was founded in 1890, welcomed its 1 millionth member on Oct. 8. There are a total of 1,000,269 members and growing.
Also, 1,001 new U.S. citizens were nationalized on Oct. 7 in Constitution Hall, the National Society headquarters in Washington, D.C. One hundred seventeen countries were represented in the call of the candidates.
