These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Zachary Miller, a boy, was born Nov. 24 to Larry and JoEtta (Fry) Miller, Topeka.
Josiah Lehman, a boy, was born Nov. 21 to Nelson and Regina (Fry) Lahman.
Micheal Dean, a boy was born Nov. 20, to Marlin and Sharon (Schlabach) Miller, Wolcottville.
Curtis Lamar, a boy, was born Nov. 20 to Lamar and Marriane (Miller) Beechy, Shipshewana.
Sophia Kaylee, a girl, was born Nov. 18 to Darin and Regina (Miller) Schlabach, Millersburg
Ilah Faith, a girl, was born Nov. 15 to Jerry and Lavera (Bontrager) Nisley, Goshen.
Alayna Faith, a girl, was born Nov. 13 to Marline and Doris (Yoder) Eash, Shipshewana.
Kenlyn Derek, a boy, was born Nov. 12 to Kevin and Cheryl (Yoder) Mullett, Shipshewana.
Ava Brielle, a girl, was born Nov. 12 to Michael and Karen (Stutsman) Weaver, Goshen.
Lincoln Zane, a boy, was born Nov. 11 to Jared and Kaylene (Fry) Wingard, Topeka.
