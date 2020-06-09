ANGOLA — Rock band Fozzy will appear as scheduled at The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave.
The band, headed by Chris Jericho of professional wrestling fame, will take to the Angola stage on Sunday, Aug. 2. Opening bands include Through Fire, Royal Bliss and Zero Theorem.
Concerts across the nation were canceled or postponed when the coronavirus pandemic put a prohibition on social gatherings. In Indiana, on July 4, festivals and large events will again be permitted. Different states are dealing with coronavirus precautions differently, which makes scheduling difficult for a nationally touring act, said John Goodman, manager of The Eclectic Room.
Concerts planned at The Eclectic Room this year have been postponed due to state regulations. They have included 1970s rock band Molly Hatchet, All That Remains, Black Stone Cherry and Theory of a Deadman.
Goodman said he is actively working to reschedule all the shows. Black Stone Cherry is currently set to appear on Oct. 4 and Theory of a Deadman is tentatively going to be in Angola in November.
In some cases, the bands themselves have had to call off concerts. For instance, when major festivals like Rock USA in Wisconsin canceled, it took a bite out of some group’s tours. The Eclectic Room is a segue between major cities for bands — an opportunity to play a smaller, professional venue during downtime on the road.
“A lot of our shows bounce off of Michigan,” Goodman said.
The Eclectic Room has received high praise from national acts.
“It is just a cool feeling,” said Eclectic Room owner Bill Burke. He said bands that have circulated through Angola and taken advantage of the high-quality sound and light equipment, along with deluxe accommodations back stage, have commented positively about it on social media.
“We had so many great shows booked and so many great shows on hold,” said Burke. He said he knows this year’s developments are a disappointment to concert lovers. It has also been very challenging from the business side, said Burke, who has decided to sell his original businesses in Sturgis, Michigan, to concentrate on his Angola businesses: Angola Bowl and The Eclectic Room.
The Eclectic Room is currently open only occasionally for concerts, trade shows and other booked events. It can also be rented for parties, graduation ceremonies, wedding anniversaries and the like.
Tour challenges have caused some bands to go into a pause. Mongolian rock band The Hu was stranded in Australia at the outset of the pandemic, and is still stuck there, said Goodman. The Hu was supposed to play in April in Angola and remains in touch with Goodman, but rescheduling will be challenging.
Wednesday 13 was to appear at The Eclectic Room in September but has canceled its tour.
“All Wednesday 13 concerts for 2020 are being rescheduled for next year,” says the band’s web site. “We will return to the stage when the time is right and safe for everyone.”
Goodman said he will be announcing the cancellation of the Swedish band Amaranthe’s North American tour, which had planned to stop in Angola in August.
There are some bright points on the live music horizon, Goodman said, and some well-known bands expressing interested in appearing later this year.
Announcements about concerts and other events are made regularly through The Eclectic Room’s Facebook page.
