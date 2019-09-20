CROMWELL — The Cromwell Days festival committee is seeking participants in several contests and the Grand Parade for the Sept. 27-29 fall-themed event. All proceeds from the contests and parade will be used for future Cromwell Days events.
A first-ever bake off will feature “Favorite Desserts for Fall” in a baking competition and silent auction. Bakers may bring their entries to the Cromwell Town Hall (former bank building) between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for judging. Categories for judging are cookies, cake or pie, cupcake or silent auction only. Prizes will be given in each category and for overall presentation. Baked goods should be in a disposable container, pan or plate.
The entry fee is $5 per baked item or $20 for five baked items. There is no fee for entering baked goods for the silent auction only.
A cornhole tournament is another new festival event seeking players. The winning team of the double-elimination tournament will receive a cash prize. Pre-registration before Sept. 25 is $20 per team; the fee is $25 per team after that date.
Registration information and fees may be sent to Cromwell Festival, P.O. Box 574, Cromwell, IN 46732 or contact Kayla Pauley at 260-215-2059 or townclerk@cromwell-in.org.
Organizations and individuals are encouraged to enter the “Fall Fest’ grand parade on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. Categories for judging are: Best Use of Theme, $50; Judge’s Overall choice, $50; Judge’s Runner-Up, $25; and Judge’s Honorable Mention, $25.
The parade lineup begins at noon at Olive and First streets near Freedom Wire Inc. Parade entries should take Olive Street north from Orange Street, as First and Second streets will be closed. Entries must be in line and ready by 12:45 p.m. or they will be placed at the parade’s end. Call Mary Kiser at 260-894-2174 for parade information.
The Kiddie King and Queen Contest will be held Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. for children ages 3 to 6. Children should be brought to the upstairs room at the Cromwell branch of the Noble County Public Library by 2:15 p.m. Contestants are encouraged to perform a talent if they choose to do so, and have an entry in the “Fall Fest” Grand Parade. Contact Cassie Tevis at 574-457-6465 for information.
Check out the Cromwell Days Facebook page to see complete information on the festival.
