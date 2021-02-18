KENDALLVILLE — The very first change the Kendallville Public Library made when the pandemic hit in March was the addition of online yoga and barre classes.
Certified trainer and adult services assistant Brittany Mazzola Leath leads these sessions, which are now available in the library, live on Facebook, or on demand.
Gretchen Riehm appreciates the online classes. “I have truly enjoyed KPL yoga and barre classes during COVID19. Being able to participate at home safely is amazing, and a plus for me,” she said.
Kassi Vanderpool agrees, and prefers to take the classes “on demand” based on her personal schedule.
“I love the idea of being able to do it from home when I have time.” she commented on Facebook. “I can wait until everyone is in bed and its (sic) a great way to decompress and relax. Plus I don’t have to find a babysitter.”
It’s not just the variety of ways to access the classes that patrons appreciate — the instructor is important to the success of the class.
Brittany is “personable and leads the classes well,” said Riehm.
Nicole Helmkamp told KPL that “Brittany does a great job!”
Daemi Grubb, who prefers to attend the classes in person, echoed that Brittany is an “amazing instructor!”
Classes are open to all levels, including beginners. Yoga classes are held each Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library or live via Facebook.
Barre classes, which are a fusion of Pilates, yoga, and cardio with movements to strengthen the legs, arms, and core, are scheduled on Thursdays at noon at the Kendallville Public Library.
In-person classes are socially distanced and patrons can choose to wear their mask while practicing or remove it only when they are on their mat.
There is one yoga session per month at the Limberlost Branch Library in Rome City (also live via Facebook), held on the second Tuesday at noon. All are streamed simultaneously on Facebook as well.
For those who prefer the on-demand option, just go to www.facebook.com/kendallvillepubliclibrary and click on Videos on the left side of the screen. This will allow patrons to view recordings of all the KPL videos, many of which are recordings of the weekly yoga and barre classes. No Facebook account is needed to access the video archive.
