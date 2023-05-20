Share a book, take a book
Sheryl Prentice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Attorney to seek change of venue in police fatality case
- A farewell to newspapers after 15 years
- Workplace death reported at Heidtman Steel
- Demolition work on downtown building begins
- Noble County man arrested following warrant service
- 'I love the simplicity of the region': Young filmmaker turns camera on northeast Indiana
- Woman sentenced in case of burglary turned double shooting
- AMS hangs up their Yellow Jackets
- Steuben REMC reaches fiber development milestones
- EN's Mettert in running for Grammy award
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Two longtime elementary teachers retiring
- Stick to the facts
- Photographers #CaptureNoble: Photo contest generates images for new county marketing plan
- Make a joyful noise to the Lord
- My soul rises up to heaven
- Criminal filings dropped in 2022 as three counties post decreases
- "Public Art" growing in rural communites
- Noble Bookings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.