Mike Bodenhafer and Cindy Clark share the scissors duty at a recent ribbon cutting for a Little Free Library at Applebee’s bar and grill in Kendallville. The East Noble Kiwanis Club established the Little Free Library. Others in attendance are Joe Sells, Julie Cauhorn, Dom Jackson, Katie Mort, Tammy, who is Applebee’s manager, Chamber executive director Sharon Montoya, Greg Pyle and Theresa Gremaux. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the mission of being a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book-exchange boxes. The organization’s vision is a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader. In the belief that all people are empowered when the opportunity to discover a personally relevant book to read is not limited by time, space, or privilege.