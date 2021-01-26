ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the President's List for the fall 2020 term. To earn President's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
The following area students were named to the President's List:
• Wala Ahmed of Coldwater, Michigan, majoring in Biology
• Khalid Alomran of Angola, majoring in Computer Science and Information Technology
• Hager Alslehay of Coldwater, majoring in Biology
• Shaima Altashi of Coldwater, majoring in Biology
• McKenna Arble of Fremont, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Education Dual Licensure
• Kristen Azzue of Waterloo, majoring in Biology
• Brennan Badman of Butler, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Cecelia Ball of Angola, majoring in Elementary Education
• Emily Ball of Auburn, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Education Dual Licensure
• Lauren Banks of Angola, majoring in Communication
• Jacob Barkey of Auburn, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Jack Beakas of Auburn, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Drake Beber of Auburn, majoring in Computer Science and Information Technology
• Brendan Behnke of Coldwater, majoring in Education Studies
• Logan Berlew of Fremont, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Drake Alexander Bobay of Pleasant Lake, majoring in Psychology
• Jordan Bouse of Coldwater, majoring in Exercise Science
• Chloe Brittain of Angola, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy
• McKenzie Brouk of Angola, majoring in Exercise Science
• Elizabeth Brown of Angola, majoring in Elementary Education
• Kimberly Burkholder of Hamilton, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Conner Campbell of Angola, majoring in Chemical Engineering
• Kyle Chard of Angola, majoring in Business Administration
• Zaavan Clear of Waterloo, majoring in Chemical Engineering
• Carlee Conrad of Auburn, majoring in Biology
• Montana Cordova of Angola, majoring in Surgical Technology
• Kylar Crowl of Angola, majoring in English
• Elizabeth Curtis of Angola, majoring in Chemical Engineering
• Jadyn Davis of Angola, majoring in Exercise Science
• Jaxon Davis of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Brandon Eberts of Angola, majoring in Information Systems
• Kole Elkins of Hudson, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Avery Evans of Angola, majoring in Exercise Science
• Delaney Finderson of Auburn, majoring in General Studies
• Abby Fisher of Auburn, majoring in Exercise Science
• Grace Floto of Angola, majoring in Management
• Kevin Foss of Fremont, majoring in Accounting
• Chase Gibson of Coldwater, majoring in Exercise Science
• Niles Gleason of Fremont, majoring in Software Engineering
• Kylie Goetz of Hamilton, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy
• Elizabeth Green of Pleasant Lake, majoring in Elementary Education
• Aiyya Hajlan of Coldwater, majoring in Biology
• Paxton Harris of Angola, majoring in Psychology
• Dakota Hart of Angola, majoring in Sport Management
• Coltin Haylett of Coldwater, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Ashley Herman of Angola, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Education Dual Licensure
• Hayden Hodges of Auburn, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Haruka Hyoda of Hudson, majoring in Exercise Science
• Noah Johnson of Hamilton, majoring in Business Administration
• Peter Klee of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Bryce Kosmerick of Coldwater, majoring in Business Administration
• Caleb Kruse of Auburn, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Kyleigh Kuster of Angola, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Matthew Lamson of Angola, majoring in Accounting
• Emily Lane of Auburn, majoring in Biomedical Engineering
• Shelby Leininger of Angola, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Camille Lira of Angola, majoring in Exercise Science
• Kelsey Lounds of Waterloo, majoring in Accounting
• Mason Macknick of Angola, majoring in Chemical Engineering
• Olivia Marsh of Auburn, majoring in Elementary Education
• Andrew Martin of Fremont, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Schuyler McNaughton of Fremont, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Karson Meeks of Fremont, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Madalynn Mendez of Angola, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Camden Miller of Butler, majoring in Sport Management
• Josiah Mortorff of Pleasant Lake, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Kenydee Otto of Coldwater, majoring in Exercise Science/Pre Physical Therapy
• Hilary Parsons of Fremont, majoring in Human Resource Management
• Bailey Pelliccia of Angola, majoring in Biology
• Jarrett Reese of Hamilton, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Sydney Reffeitt of Angola, majoring in English Education
• Nicholas Rothbauer of Fremont, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Logan Sagstetter of Auburn, majoring in Exercise Science
• Alexander Salim of Angola, majoring in Computer Science and Information Technology
• Benjamin Sears of Angola, majoring in Accounting
• Bryan Sears of Angola, majoring in Computer Science and Information Technology
• Austin Shepard of Angola, majoring in Biomedical Engineering/Pre Physician Assistant Program
• Michael Simmons of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Savannah Sipka of Fremont, majoring in Accounting
• Hunter Smith of Angola, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Olivia Stempien of Coldwater, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Education Dual Licensure
• Taylor Stukey of Orland, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Gavin Swift of Auburn, majoring in Accounting
• Grant Teller of Angola, majoring in Finance
• Shannon Tew of Angola, majoring in RN to BSN
• Emma Thiess of Angola, majoring in Science Education-Chemistry
• Ty Tigges of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Shelby Tucker of Waterloo, majoring in Surgical Technology
• Carlos Vega of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Ernesto Vieyra of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Cassidy Wilson of Coldwater, majoring in Psychology
• Abigail Yeager of Butler, majoring in Dual Enrollment
• Esma Zamzami of Coldwater, majoring in Biology
