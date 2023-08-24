CHICAGO — Dangerous heat and high humidity are in the forecast throughout the region this week. The FEMA Region 5 office in Chicago is encouraging residents to avoid the dangers of extreme heat by taking some simple steps to stay safe.
“Nearly our entire region will experience at or near historic high temperatures this week, but high heat index values will make for an extremely dangerous situation for many residents,” said Tom Sivak, FEMA Region 5 regional administrator. “We all need to take precautions. Regularly check yourself and those you care about — especially children, older adults and pets — for the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and be ready to respond to them.”
After weeks of comfortable temperatures, don’t be caught unaware as highs spike this week.
• Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness and recommended first aid steps.
• Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun. If you don’t have access to air conditioning at home, find places in your community with AC, such as a local cooling center.
• Keep your home as cool as possible. For example, roughly 40% of unwanted heat buildup in our homes is through windows. Use awnings or curtains to keep the heat out, and check the weather stripping on doors and windows to keep the cool air in.
• If you must be outside, find shade. Avoid strenuous activity, cover your head with a hat wide enough to protect your face and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
• NEVER leave people or pets in a parked car.
• Finally, follow the direction of local and state officials for locations of cooling centers and other resources when available during the high heat.
For more information and tips on being ready for extreme heat, visit www.ready.gov/heat.
