The Kendallville Farmers Market, seen here on Saturday, Sept. 5, offers local gardeners and vendors an opportunity to connect with their customers. The market started small initially, but has grown to three rows of booths. The next market is Sept. 19 from 8-11 a.m. at the CLC.
Squash, green tomatoes, peaches pumpkins and other fresh produce is on display at the Kendallville Farmers Market last Saturday. The market is held on alternating Saturdays at the Community Learning Center’s parking lot.
Woodworker Roy Ernsberger of Kendallville showed the grain of the wood in the piece he made to sell at the Kendallville Farmers Market Saturday morning. As a woodworker, he said he is the first to see the beauty inside a piece of wood. He tries to preserve the wood’s unique traits as he makes each item. Ernsberger’s woodworking booth also offered Aggravation or Wahoo game boards with marbles, rolling pins, trays and boxes with carved designs in the lid.
