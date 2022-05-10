Fish, tenderloin dinner benefits Lions Club
ROME CITY — The Rome City-Brimfield Lions Club will have its annual Dan’s Fish and Tenderloin Dinner Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rome City United Methodist Church. The meal is all-you-can-eat and carryout orders are available.
Meals are $12 per person for adults, and $6 per person for children age 12 and younger.
Rome City Alumni plans reunion
ROME CITY — Rome City Alumni invites all graduates, former teachers and any students who attended Rome City School to its 129th annual gathering on Saturday, June 25, at Sylvan Cellars Event Center, Northport Road.
Classmates and friends will register and visit on the patio between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Snacks will be provided, and other food may be purchased on site. Supportive donations for expenses are appreciated.
