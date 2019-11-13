Marriage licenses
ANGOLA — The following wedding licenses were approved over the past week by the Steuben County Clerk of Courts.
• Nicholas Pack, Angola, and Kiza Arcillas, Nueva Visayas, Phillipines
• David Devlin, Angola, and Vita Geller, Fremont
• Reed Henry and Rebecca L. Brown, both of Jackson, Michigan
• Charles Van and Amy Albright, both of Angola
