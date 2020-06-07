Although the nation is starting to gradually open up for business again, it’s likely we are going to be home more this summer than previous summers. We are not going to the ballpark or concerts, and likely we may not being going out to dinner as much as we used to.
In our house, we have some favorite, stand-by dishes we make — the easy ones you know your family will love and you don’t even have to look at a recipe. For us, one of those is Thai Noodles. It’s a dish with chilled linguine noodles coated in sesame soy sauce, and garnished with cilantro, green onions and peanuts at our house. But chicken would be a nice way to add some protein, and there are a myriad of vegetables that would be delicious and filling. Hopefully our standby dish will be something new for your family.
But at the same time, I have gotten really tired of eating the same old dinners on rotation. I began thinking about some of the meals we may be missing this summer. One is a classic summertime fare you would find at a ball diamond or ice cream stand — Chili Dogs, Onion Rings and Root Beer Floats.
I had never made onion rings before and this was a great, easy recipe for a beginner. Next time, I would add some cajun spice to give them a kick, but they were really good dipped in ketchup.
Another meal I miss going out for is steak. It’s something I typically rely on a chef better than me for, but decided with my husband on the grill, and this new chimichurri recipe, that it would be something fun to try. And the sauce was amazing!
So, if you are getting in a rut, like we have been, here are some fresh ideas.
Thai Noodles
Ingredients:
1 box linquine
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup sesame oil
6 tablespoons honey
6 tablespoons soy sauce
Instructions: Boil noodles. Drain. Heat oil on medium. Whisk in soy sauce an dhoney. Pour over noodles. Refrigerate overnight. Top with green onions, cilantro, peanuts and toasted sesame seeds.
Chili for Chili Dogs
Ingredients:
1/4 cup olive oil, divided
2 1/2 pounds lean ground beef (93%)
1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup finely diced onion
1/4 cup tomato paste
1/4 cup flour
1 cup beef broth
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
Instructions:
Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil to a heavy bottomed pot or dutch oven over medium heat, then add the ground beef, salt and pepper. Brown the beef, breaking up into small crumbles as it cooks.
Drain the beef and any grease form the pot and transfer the beef to a bowl.
Turn the heat down to low, then add the other 2 tablespoons of olive oil along with the onions.
Cook the onions for 7-8 minutes, frequently stirring so they don’t burn.
Next add the garlic, tomato paste, cumin and chili powder stirring into the onions and Worcestershire sauce, then add the flour and cook for 1 minute.
Add the beef back to the pot then pour in the broth and stir. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat down to a simmer for 1 1/2 hours.
Source: mantitlement.com
Homemade Onion Rings
Ingredients:
1 large yellow onion, sliced
1 large egg
1⁄4 cup vegetable or canola oil
1 cup milk
1 cup all-purpose flour
1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
6 cups vegetable or canola oil, for frying
Instructions:
In a large bowl, combine egg, 1/4 cup oil and milk. Mix with an electric mixer, set to low speed, for 1 minute. Add dry ingredients and continue to mix until smooth.
Add 6 cups oil to a large, heavy bottomed pot set to medium heat. Preheat for about 10 minutes, or until oil reaches about 375 degrees. Reduce heat to low-medium. Prepare a large baking sheet with paper towels, to drain excess grease off fried onion rings.
Dip onion slices in batter, then place into hot oil. Do this in batches of 4-5 onion rings at a time, so they don’t stick together. Fry until golden on both sides, flipping after 30 seconds to 1 minute. Be attentive and take care not to burn. You may need to continue to reduce your heat as they cook.
With a slotted spoon, remove onion rings to paper towel lined sheet. Repeat with remaining batches.
Source: thecomfortofcooking.com
Argentinian Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients:
1 bunch of parsley — about 1 ½ — 2 cups
5 cloves garlic
1 cup olive oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
½ — 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Instructions:
Chop the parsley and garlic as small as you can. Place the parsley and garlic in a bowl and add in the remaining ingredients. Mix until fully combined. Uses as desired. Store leftovers in refrigerator or freeze.
Source: knowyourproduce.com
