Nurses. Doctors. Grocery store employees. Delivery drivers. Warehouse workers. First responders. Truck drivers. Cleaners. There are so many people who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak. They continue to help keep our community safe and the world running. To honor and celebrate their ongoing sacrifice, let’s say thank you!
May 5: Say "Thank You." Join United Way of Noble County on May 5 as we rally the entire community to say thank you to the essential workers who have tirelessly and bravely continued to do their jobs. Our effort will be one part of a bigger day of giving and unity called #GivingTuesdayNow. Every year people come together on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving for #GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement. As an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19, we are joining nonprofits and individual people around the world in a special #GivingTuesdayNow event. On May 5 people around the world will take action to collectively drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world. We want to show the world that Noble County is United for frontline workers!
There are many ways to say thank you. Choose one or more so frontline workers can know how much our community appreciates them! If you have other ideas let us know by emailing Debi.Pfaffenberger@UWNoble.org and we will add them to the list.
1. Donate a meal. If you are thinking about donating a meal, be sure to coordinate with the location so your delivery can be done efficiently and safely. If you can’t make the delivery yourself, you can buy a meal instead. Many national and local businesses are delivering meals to support frontline workers. Remember meal donations can be a great way to thank hospital workers as well as the staff at your doctor’s office, EMTs, police officers, firefighters and grocery clerks.
2. Make a sign for your window or front yard. Make someone’s commute to work brighter by posting a sign in your window or front yard telling frontline workers how much they mean to our community. This is a great project for kids!
3. Be kind. Essential workers who are keeping grocery, convenience and pharmacy stores open see large groups of people every day. When you must shop at one of these stores, be respectful of the people working there. Tell them thank you, wear a protective mask, keep your distance from employees and be kind to team members and other customers. These small acts can help workers feel appreciated and safer at their jobs.
4. Share a message on social media. As we all keep our physical distance, connecting online has become even more important. Using social media is a great way to thank frontline workers. You can tag people you know or send a general message using the hashtags #FrontlineLove, #FrontlineHeroes, #COVIDHeroes or #InThisTogether. On May 5, you can also reshare posts from our Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn channels.
5. Leave items for delivery workers. Delivery workers are putting in long hours and many find it hard to get to the store. Help them by leaving items such as water bottles, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, snacks and other essentials that will get them through their day or save them a trip to the store. Remember to sanitize the items as best as you can and leave instructions, so the delivery people do the same.
6. Email Congress. Show frontline workers you appreciate their work by helping them get the support they need. During this time of uncertainty and economic crisis, many people, including those still working, need a boost to make ends meet. Vital services like 211, the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, and SNAP can provide relief for frontline workers — and others — in need. You can ask your representative to increase funding for these services. Email Debi.Pfaffenberger@UWNoble.org for information how to do this.
7. Join a daily salute. Across the world, many communities are now doing a daily salute to frontline workers by lighting candles, applauding, cheering, howling or sounding horns at a certain time of day. Check neighborhood Facebook groups, posts on Next Door and local newspapers to find one that is happening in your neighborhood.
8. Stay at home. The most important thing you can do to thank frontline workers is to stay home. When we all stay home, we limit the spread of COVID-19. So, limit outings to essential trips to the grocery store, medical appointments, picking up prescriptions, walking pets and helping the vulnerable. When outside, use social distancing to stay at least six feet away from others. Let’s show frontline workers that we are in this together!
United Way of Noble County is supporting people in our community impacted by COVID-19. Your donation makes it easier to help more people. Donate today at uwnoble.org/covid-19-info.
For more information contact Debi Pfaffenberger at 260-221-0144 or email at Debi.pfaffenberger@uwnoble.org.
