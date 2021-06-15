KIMMELL — The Noble County Genealogical Society will host a Cemetery Walk on Monday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s event will be held at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, located at 2687 U.S. 33, approximately one-quarter mile south of Kimmell.
The first burial in Sparta Cemetery was in 1882. Some burials with earlier death dates were moved to this cemetery.
The tour will be the compiled work of board members of the Noble County Genealogy Society: Margaret Ott, Judy Richter, Nancy Van Gessel, Kevin Marshall, Deidre Bair and Sarah Knopp, Noble County Historian.
The society will highlight a variety of the people who are buried there who have interesting stories to tell, including:
• Charles Feldheiser — Mastodon bones found on his property;
• Henry Foster — Civil War veteran;
• John Godfrey — Vietnam veteran;
• Eli Grimes—Buried before cemetery organized;
• Mary Kettleborrough — First burial;
• Brothers Cyrus and Orlando Kimmell;
• Arthur Loveless — Longtime teacher and principal;
• Samuel Ohlwine — Early pioneer;
• Charles Weade — Organizer of the cemetery; and
• John Wolf — First deacon of the Sparta church.
The public is welcome to join the group to hear some interesting stories.
For more information, check the Sparta Cemetery Facebook page or contact society members Judy Richter, 636-2858 (home), 609-3558 (cell) or email judyri@ligtel.com; or Margaret Ott at 761-3384 or email maott@ligtel.com.
