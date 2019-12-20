GOSHEN — The Michiana Regional Seed Swap will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at: Goshen College Church Chapel, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen. The event is free and open to the public.
This is an educational event for residents in the region to exchange or acquire seeds, learn about seed saving techniques and gardening practices, and network with other gardeners.
The swap will include a community seed table with free seeds (provided through generous donations); resource tables highlighting regional businesses, organizations, and individuals involved in gardening and seed saving; and educational sessions on a variety of topics.
The swap is a buy/sell/trade event for seeds and other merchandise. Herb, vegetable, and flower seeds will be available through sales, swaps, and for free, thanks to generous donations. Participants are not required to bring seeds to the event but are encouraged to do so if they have them.
“A seed swap supports the biodiversity of crops grown in our region. Exchanging seeds helps us to create a ‘living seed bank’ of vegetables, grains, flowers and herbs that are regionally adapted to our area,” said John Sherck, a local seed grower and swap contributor.
The event is intended for everyone, from first-time gardeners to experienced growers. Participants will include home gardeners, community gardening organizers, small-scale growers, and those interested in local food systems. Children and families are welcome, as well as anyone interested in gardening and seeds.
