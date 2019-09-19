These children were born recently at the New Eden Care Center:
Keanan Daniel, a boy, was born Sept. 3 to Devon and Dora (Whetstone) Lehman, Topeka.
Alyssa Kate, a girl, was born Sept. 6 to Faron and Joanna (Bontrager) Lehman, Goshen.
Amanda Faith, a girl, was born Sept. 12 to David and Verna (Hershberger) Wickey, Howe.
Angelena Lambright, a girl, was born Sept. 2 to Glen and Wilma (Beechy) Lambright.
Adrian Seth, a boy, was born to Marion and Marianne (Bontrager) Mishler, LaGrange.
Brandon Joel, a boy, was born Sept. 15 to Delbert and Glenda (Hostetler) Miller, Millersburg.
Eliza Brielle, a girl, was born Sept. 8 to Ryan and Kristine (Fry) Schlabach. Topeka.
Austin Cal, a boy, was born Sept. 10 to Ben and Marilou (Lehman) Schlabach, Millersburg.
Alyssa Dawn, a girl, was born Sept. 11 to Jeremy and Ida (Miller) Schlabach, Middlebury.
Kylie Elise, a girl, was born Sept. 13 to Kevin and Lori Ann (Lambright) Schlabach, Goshen.
Jacinda Anne, a girl, was born Sept. 13 to Nathan and Luellen (Yoder) Yoder, Howe.
