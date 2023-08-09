KENDALLVILLE — Crossroads United Way is seeking sponsors for Noble County’s “Power of the Purse” fundraiser on Oct. 19 at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
The “Power of the Purse” on Nov. 4, 2022, raised more than $29,000 for the support of women and children in Noble County.
Crossroads is looking for 40 or more themed purse packages for the 2023 event. Individuals, businesses, organizations or groups of friends may assemble these purse packages.
Purses should have a retail value of $250. Packed purses, including a detailed description of the contents, will be collected through Friday, Sept. 15.
Donations to the event in any amount are appreciated. Event sponsors are also welcome, at these suggested levels:
Chanel: $5,000, which includes event and program recognition, logo on event website, five event tickets and five raffle tickets.
Louis Vuitton: $2,500, which includes event and program recognition, logo on event website, three event tickets and three raffle tickets.
Prada: $1,000, which includes event and program recognition, logo on event website, two event tickets and two raffle tickets.
Coach: $500, which includes event and program recognition, logo on event website, and two raffle tickets.
The deadline to become a sponsor is Aug. 16 to be included in the event’s printed materials and advertising. Contact Denise Landers at 993-2179 or email her at landersd@crossroadsuw.org for more information. Get the sponsorship form at crossroadsuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.