Skylar Berkes of Albion was among more than 100 students who recently graduated from the Indiana Connections Career Academy in the Class of 2020.
During the online ceremony, family members, friends, teachers and administrators were still able to gather in the digital setting to commemorate the milestone and celebrate the many achievements of the Class of 2020. With the school’s full-time virtual curriculum, seniors at Indiana Connections Career Academy were able to maintain their education consistently and without interruption during the public health crisis.
In its third year of operation, Indiana Connections Career Academy students pursue graduation requirements to earn a high school diploma while also completing a career-focused program that prepares them for joining the workforce in one of Indiana’s high-growth fields. During their senior year, students will gain valuable real-world experience through internships, externships and other work partnerships.
