ROME CITY — Rainy Day Kits are available every rainy day in Aug. at the Limberlost Branch of the Kendallville Public Library. The kits have activities to complete when the weather is too rainy to play outside. The kits are available while supplies last.
Here are August’s youth activities at both of the library’s locations:
Preschool Storytime
Tuesdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 10 a.m., Kendallville Public Library
Tuesdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 1:30 p.m., Limberlost Branch, Rome City
Thursdays, Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library.
Preschoolers with a parent or caregiver are invited to join the staff for stories, crafts and activities.
Dungeons & Dragons
Fridays, Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Come play D&D each Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. This is open to teens in grades 6-12, and is limited to 10 players.
Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival
Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downtown Kendallville
Enjoy workshops and demonstrations, crafts and creations, food and festive treats, supplies to make your own home for your favorite creature, busker stations, a costume contest and much more.
SparKits!
Monday, Aug. 16, beginning at noon at all branches.
SparKits are back. The Kendallville Public Library is providing these activity kits from the Early Childhood Alliance on the third Monday of each month, beginning at noon. A limited number of kits will be available for babies and toddlers, and can be picked up at either library location (first come, first served).
