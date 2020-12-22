KENDALLVILLE — MidWest America Federal Credit Union presented a check for $5,000 to Noble Count 4-H as part of an ongoing Affinity Visa® debit card program. The partnership with Noble County 4-H, East Noble School Corporation, and other organizations allows supporters to select a debit card with the organization of their choice.
Every time the debit card is used, the organization earns proceeds to help fund programs. The more cards that are in use, the larger the contribution.
Proceeds were presented to Doug Keenan, extension director by MidWest America’s Kendallville branch manager, David Dressler.
Affinity Visa® debit cards are available at all MidWest America branches and issued immediately with the Credit Union’s instant issue program. The cards are free and can be used in conjunction with multiple checking account options.
MidWest America Federal Credit Union has over $740 million in assets and serves more than 58,000 members. It was federally chartered in May 1936 and currently operates 17 branch offices in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky and has 185 employees. A new branch recently opened in Kendallville.
