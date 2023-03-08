Rome City Elementary
All A’s
Third Grade: Jayce Cagle and Kendra Mullins
Fourth Grade: Elysia Heureuse
Fifth Grade: Alexanderya Calhoun, Hannah Chicoine, Carson Mase, Gavin Priddy,
Brystol Reynolds, Nizar Saif, Kloey Smith and Zoewie Zimmerman.
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Michael Gray, Rhyker Hicks, Jullian Ruiz and Ross Schamberger
Fourth Grade: Tylan Everidge, Larissa Gillett, Owen Hague and Berlin Maurer
Fifth Grade: Mariam Al Barati, Rafef Al Mwalad, Eman Al-Salimi, Abeer Alfadhli, Hadeel Alsayaghi, Isaiah Arnett, Nolen Boyles, Braxton Brown, Elizabella Burton, Jennifer Dukehart, Chloe Etter, Lily Hicks, Waylen Hoffman, Piper Kline, Kristian Kraushaar, Tucker Logan, Kristina McCleery, Holly Morrison, Luisana Padilla Gutierrez, Amethyst Payne, Aubree Schamberger, Autumn Secrist, Vera Williams and Draven Wyatt.
