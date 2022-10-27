Church schedules rummage sale
SOUTH MILFORD — South Milford United Methodist Church will have a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, at the church. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The rummage sale will offer a variety of items for sale, but will not have any clothing.
The church is planning a Craft Bazaar and Cookie Bar on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 .m. to 3 p.m. The cookie bar will feature dozens of homemade cookies in many varieties. The event raised $700 in 2021 for charities supported by the church.
Holiday bazaar planned for Nov. 5
KENDALLVILLE — The women of St. John Lutheran Church will have a holiday bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 201 S. Oak St.
The bazaar will have a bake sale, Cookie Go Round, jewelry, silent auction, arts and crafts, and Christmas vintage items. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dog wash project to support Noble shelter
AVILLA — The East Noble Interact Club, an arm of the Kendallville Rotary Club, will have a dog wash on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at Pretty Pooches in Avilla. Pet owners can have their dogs washed for a freewill donation, with proceeds going to the Humane Society of Noble County.
Artisans featured at church craft bazaar
LAGRANGE — More than 20 artisans and vendors will offer handmade items at the annual Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church, 797 N. Detroit St. Lunch will also be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.