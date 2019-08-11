FORT WAYNE — Hosted by Saint Augustine Lutheran Church, the African Children's Choir will perform at 7 p.m. tonight at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne.
The program features well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and Gospel favorites. Concerts are free and open to all. A free-will offering will be taken at the performance to support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.
Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children's Choir) works in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and South Africa, impacting the lives of more than 100,000 people through relief and development programs during its history. The purpose of MFL is to help create new leadership for tomorrow's Africa, by focusing on education.
A nonprofit organization, the African Children's Choir has performed before presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee.
More information is online at africanchildrenschoir.com.
