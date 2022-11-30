KENDALLVILLE —Cakes and cookies and pies – oh my! The holidays can be a daunting time to navigate healthy food and drink choices. With carbohydrate-rich dishes at every gathering, is it even possible to enjoy the holidays in a healthful way?
It’s a familiar question for diabetics and the caregivers for loved ones who have diabetes, said Caitlyn Bauer, MS, RDN, LD, community outreach dietitian for Parkview Noble Center for Healthy Living.
“However, the answer really can be yes,” she says. “It just takes being aware of alternatives to the traditional sugary, fatty recipes and keeping the right ingredients on hand to give yourself better options.”
At Parkview Noble Hospital’s Diabetes Support Group meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., the group will discuss tips for healthy holiday eating while sampling a hot meal and holiday cheer. The group meets at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
There is no fee to attend group meetings, but registration in advance is required and appreciated. Call the Parkview Noble Center for Healthy Living at 260-347-8125 to register.
Anyone seeking support and information for living better with diabetes is welcome to attend the monthly meetings of the Diabetes Support Group, which is facilitated by Terri Clark, RN, certified diabetes care and education nurse, Parkview Noble Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.