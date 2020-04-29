Cheryl Barker of Kendallville helped spread the word about a "Happy 70th birthday" drive-by for her brother, Ralph Helmkamp of Avilla. "We couldn’t have our usual family gathering but did a drive-by parade and enjoyed cupcakes and ice cream in the yard and street while keeping our distances," she said. He is a custodian at North Side Elementary School in Kendallville.
