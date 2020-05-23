Apple Academy Forest School students explore their outdoor classroom with teaching assistant and mentor, Devin McRoberts. The goal of Forest School is to boost self resilience, team building skills, problem solving and self esteem. The Apple Tree Center’s Summer Adventure Camp started May 18 and continues until Aug. 5. Caitlin Baker, the lead forest school teacher, took this picturing at Detering Nature Preserve, an Acres Land Trust site off U.S. 6 at 1421 Kammerer Road, Kendallville. Forest School students visit local sites such as Kendallville’s parks, the Community Learning Center’s yard, Acres Land Trust locations and other natural habitats.