Dean’s List
Trine University students were named to the dean’s list for the fall term on the Angola campus. To earn dean’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.500-3.749.
Students named to the dean’s list are Mason Atra of LaGrange, Audrey Bradford of Columbia City, Haylie Burchert of Avilla, Amir Crockett of Huntertown, Sadie Edsall of LaGrange, Kodi Engle of Orland, Keaton Fleeman of Howe, Michaela Fosnaugh of Huntertown, Adalyn Hickman of Garrett, Warren Joseph of Avilla, Robert McMain of Garrett, Ethan Moore of LaGrange, Kennedy Myers of LaGrange, Rebecca Notestine of Howe, Makenna Owens of Churubusco; Michayle Rasbaugh of Howe, Ryan Schroeder of Albion, Christopher Shively of Churubusco, Dalton Stinson of Avilla, Ethan Verba of Huntertown, Drew Walker of Wolcottville, Katie Walther of Middlebury, Tyler Wiersema of Churubusco, Rafe Worman of Wolcottville, and Bianca Everson of Kendallville.
President’s List
Trine University students were named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 term on the Angola campus. To earn president’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Students named to the president’s list are Brandie Mills of Hudson, Quincy Adamski of Orland, Paige Aselage of Huntertown, Jordan Baer of LaOtto, Matthew Billings of Churubusco, Hannah Bodrie of Columbia City, Luke Carmody of Huntertown, Johnathon Clifton of Rome City, Kristen Cox of Ligonier, Evin Devito of Columbia City, Olivia Drerup of Kendallville, Patrick Eggering of Kendallville, Joseph Emenhiser of Albion, Omar Flores of Ligonier, Breeyn Fulkerson of Churubusco, Ryan Gienger of Kendallville, Cameron Hall of Columbia City, Gillian Hartman of Middlebury, Brady Henderson of Orland, Will Hoover of Albion, Ethan Huffman of Middlebury, Bianca Johnston of Kendallville, Brogan Jones of Wawaka, Michael Jones of Middlebury, Clayton Kirkpatrick of Kendallville, Seth Knepper of Kendallville, Emma Koch of Middlebury, Kennedy Kugler of Orland.
Jacob Leming of Corunna, Trennan Lilly of Garrett, Abigail Lloyd of Middlebury, Logan Martin of Wolcottville, Nathan Mast of Middlebury, Jaxon May of Wolcottville, Brandon McCraner of Middlebury, Jessica McFarland of Columbia City, Jackson Melchi of Huntertown, Vivian Mettert of Corunna, Anthony Miller of Shipshewana, Evan Nay of Middlebury, Jarrad Owsley of Wolcottville, Ali Randol of Wolcottville, Treyton Richards of Garrett, Allyssa Richie of Avilla, Mackenzie Ross of Avilla, Griffin Rothenbuhler of Kimmell, Collin Seegert of Middlebury, Drew Sillaway of Kendallville, Lacie Stanley of Kendallville, Morgan Walz of Hudson, McKenzie Wetzel of LaGrange, Samantha Yant of Kendallville, Kylie Zumbrun of Albion, Bryan Cass of Huntertown, Jean Heureuse of Kendallville, Tessa Kreigh of Kendallville, and Michael Stutzman of Shipshewana.
