ANGOLA — Refresh trio will sing holiday favorites with a rising Cahoots Coffee Cafe star on Friday.
Refresh is Angie Colacuori, Kathy Loftus and Carol Bassett, accompanied by pianist Janet Stiller. Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Cahoots, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, they will also be accompanied by 11-year-old Ivy Witmer.
“She’s been an anchor for our open mic program all year,” said Cahoots Executive Director Tom Adamson.
Open mic was rejuvenated in February and has been strong throughout the year, offered on the first Friday of each month, 6-8 p.m. At the February open mic, Ivy wowed the crowd first with a cover tune then with a song she’d written herself. She played piano and displayed impressive vocal inflection while her father, Adam, accompanied on a drum.
Ivy’s performances are powerful, said Colacuori, who is also Ivy’s grandmother.
Friday, Refresh will perform holiday music and hymns.
“We’re a Christian women’s trio and we’ve been singing together about eight years,” said Colacuori.
Ivy will join Refresh on some of its medleys and will also sing pieces on her own.
