Correction
The name of a board member from The Farm Place was incorrect in a photo caption that was published Thursday on the Advance Leader page of the News Sun.
The board member’s correct name is Keith James. He attended the Ligonier Chamber noon meeting to accept a new member plaque on behalf of The Farm Place in LaGrange. The news Sun regrets the error.
Study to look at the book ‘7 Feasts’
AUBURN — The Lakewood Park Women’s Ministry will be studying the “7 Feasts of Leviticus 23,” beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23. The Bible study is open to everyone
The study offers women a deeper dive into God’s word through the book of Leviticus. It will take a look at how the Old and New Testaments fit together like a puzzle.
More information about the study can be found at lakewoodpark.org. The class will run for eight weeks and it will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Registration is required online.
The evening will begin with a small meal at 6:30 p.m., with teaching time by Erin Davis on the 7 Feasts, followed by a time at the tables with encouraging discussion. The cost of the study is $5 and includes the book.
