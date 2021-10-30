Cromwell celebrates Halloween today
CROMWELL — Cromwell’s annual Halloween costume parade will step off on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 4:30 p.m. to kick off an evening of Halloween fun. Line-up is at 4:15 p.m. in the former Wysong parking lot. Prizes will be awarded in a costume contest.
The Sparta Township Fire Department will serve chili, beginning at 4:30 p.m., until it’s gone.
Cromwell United Methodist Church will host Trunk or Treat during the town’s trick-or-treat hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Trick-or-treaters should only visit homes with the porch light on.
Sponsors for Cromwell’s Halloween activities are the Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club, Taya Jacobs-RE/MAX Partners, Cromwell Park Department, Sparta Township Fire Department and Freedom Wire.
Spaghetti dinner, auction to benefit transplant patient
ROME CITY — The Orange Township Fire Department will host a spaghetti dinner and auction Saturday at the station, 101 Warrener Drive, to raise funds for Lincoln Napier’s kidney transplant.
Napier is currently waiting to receive a transplant. Before the transplant can take place, funds must be raised to cover costs of travel, lodging, food and immunosuppressant medications.
The spaghetti dinner will be served from noon until gone for freewill donations. The auction will begin at 4 p.m. and continue until all items are sold. A bake sale and raffle will continue all day. All proceeds from the event will go toward Napier’s expenses for the transplant.
Church taking orders for dessert cheese balls
KENDALLVILLE — Faith United Methodist Church is taking orders Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 for dessert cheese balls to benefit its mission and ministry projects. Delivery will begin the week of Nov. 14.
The cheese balls are available for $6 each in four flavors, Caramel Toffee Bits, Chocolate Chip Fantasy, Cranberry Citrus Dream and Raspberry Chocolate Chip.
Order the cheese balls through any church member or by calling the Church office at 260-347-2616. Payment is due when customers receive their cheese balls.
Sweet Church hosting annual craft sale
ALBION — The annual Sweet Church Antiques, Primitives & Craft Show will be held Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Sweet Church Community Organization, 3015 E. C.R. 415N.
Sale hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vendors include Deb Freeman and Melissa Hile, floral arrangements and Christmas décor using primitive containers and accents; Dave and Joyce Griffith, antique dealers; Joyce Gaff, hand painted and quilted items; Gail Knafel, handcrafted items using the art of punch needle; Hold the Applause jewelry, original jewelry designs jewelry; and Paula Shultz, hand-hooked items and primitive décor.
Lutheran women planning holiday bazaar
KENDALLVILLE — The women of St. John Lutheran Church will have a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 301 S. Oak St. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The bazaar will feature a bake sale, Cookie Go Round, jewelry, silent auction, arts and crafts, and Christmas vintage items.
Artist to lead scenic painting class
KENDALLVILLE — Professional artist Carl Mosher will be the instructor for a class in scenic painting, “Two Horses in the Fog,” on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St.
All supplies are included in the $25 fee. Class size is limited, with a few seats remaining. Call the park office at 260-347-1064 to reserve a seat or for more information.
The Kendallville Park & Recreation Department sponsors the scenic painting sessions. Samples of the paintings can be seen in the park office or on the department’s Facebook page.
A second scenic painting class will be offered Dec. 16 with the subject to be announced.
