LIGONIER —The Rabbit Grabbit Run was held April 15, with proceeds from the races benefitting the Milford Food Bank. The race results are:
Rabbit Grabbit 2 Mile
Male overall: Aden Burke-Steiner, 00:11:25.14
Female overall Yvette Rojas, 00:11:31.23
Male Masters: Brian Shepherd, 00:11:51.37
Female Masters: Petrana Petkova, 00:13:12.15
Male 14 and younger: Parker Kolvoord, 00:17:23.64
Male 15-19: Nathan Troxel, 00:12:09.96; Benaiah Burke, 00:13:43.73
Male 20-29: Alex Villalpando, 00:123:35.91; Micah Lehman, 00:13:41.85
Male 30-39: Rudy Troxel, 00:12:25.54
Female 40-49: Kelly Basalo, 00:22:42.58; Bekah Todd, 00:22:43.31
Male 50-59: Skip Stinson, 00:14:00.86
Male 60 and Older: Jeff Pfeifer, 00:16:22.70
Rabbit Grabbit 1 Mile
Male Overall: Nola Troxel, 00:07:45.95; Tyler Beer, 00:08:03.53; Boston Miller, 00:08:03.84; Lincoln Stoller, 00:10:38.93; Chris Stoller, 00:10:40.13; and Jackson Wert, 00:11:22.29
Female Overall: Quincy Schwartz, 00:08:07.99; Addison McKerchie, 00:08:18.20; Payton Scheeren, 00:08:30.75; Reese Schwartz, 00:08:39.53; Lola Stoller, 00:09:07.26; Kelli King, 00:09:18.60; Kendall Scheeren, 00:09:34.52; Katy Stoller, 00:10:22.42; Remington Yoder, 00:10:25.71; Sydney Beer, 00:11:12.84; Osi Gerber, 00:11:15.63; Heidi Beer, 00:13:36.05; Zoey Beer, 00:16:13.24; Kathy Boyle, 00:20:07.39; and Chelsea Yoder, 00:20:07.39.
Race sponsors are: Noble County Community Church, The Papers, Lake City Car and Truck, Spaw Cory Insurance Group, Oakwood Resort, Fleet Feet, Monteith’s Tire, MD Magic Designs, Hacienda, E&S Sales, and Yasmin’s Chocolate Creations.
