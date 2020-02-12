KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library works to surprise its patrons with unexpected resources. One way of doing that is by providing difficult-to-find LEGO sets for checkout.
The library has “Ship in a Bottle” and the “Once Upon a Brick” storybook. Additional sets include “Arc de Triomphe,” “Great Wall of China,” “Star Wars Black Ace TIE Interceptor,” “Hogwarts Whomping Willow,” “Jurassic World T-Rex Transport,” “Trafalgar Square,” and “Disney Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie.”
Checking out these LEGO kits is a great way to experience the fun of building, without the hassle of figuring out what to do with them when the project is completed. Patrons may fill out a checklist to report any missing pieces to the library can replace them.
