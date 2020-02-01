KENDALLVILLE — St. John Lutheran School recently held its school spelling bee as a part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Twelve students from the fifth through eighth grades competed in the bee on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The spellers were cheered on by the student body and a number of parents.
Representing the fifth grade class were Rhoda Bontrager, TJ Knox and Nathan Potts. Aiden Hoffman, Landon Kintz and Ben Reed represented the sixth grade class. Addison Hampshire, Olivia Tibbs, and Trey Warren represented the seventh grade class. The eighth grade class spellers were Rosa Andorfer, Solana Andorfer, and Kaeli Christian.
In the eighth round, Tibbs misspelled “cahoots.” taking third place and leaving only Reed and Andorfer. They battled back and forth for seven rounds.
In the fifteenth round, Reed correctly spelled “proportionate” and Andorfer misspelled “apprentice.”
Reed then correctly spelled the championship word “accelerate” to become the school champion, with Andorfer finishing as runner-up.
Reed will advance to the next level of competition and represent St. John in the Noble County Spelling Bee.
