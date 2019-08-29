Joest graduates from U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Brandon Henry Joest, a graduate of East Noble High School, recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.
Joest earned a bachelor of science degree and a commission in the U.S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. Flag Merchant Marine. As part of his four-year education, Joest spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean-going vessels.
The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their Congressman or Senator.
All academy graduates earn both a bachelor of science degree and a merchant marine license and incur an obligation to serve the United States. The U.S. Flag Merchant is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons and military supplies in times of conflict.
Manchester University dean’s list
Ten Noble County students are among the 388 students on the spring 2019 dean’s list at Manchester University. They are
Avilla: Hailey Przemielewski, exercise fitness.
Kendallville: Mason McBride, instrumental music education; Emily Savage, elementary education-mild intervention; Hakim Saif, doctoral program in pharmacy; and Kirstyn Stratton, psychology.
Ligonier: Kendel Baker, exercise fitness; Zachary Brazel, biology-chemistry; Tiffany Byers, peace studies: interpersonal/intergroup conflict studies; and Priscilla Ortiz, exercise fitness.
Wawaka: Taylor Cordero, social work.
