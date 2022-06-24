These students at Trine University, Angola, completed degrees at the end of the spring semester.
Albion: Chloe Behm and Elisabeth Cole.
Churubusco: Jackson Billings, Luke Shively and Molly Snyder.
Columbia City: Mykaela Crowell of Columbia City, Kayla Kay, Patrick Loeffler, Brittany Robinson and Kaitlin Rowlett.
Corunna: Morgan Spade.
Cromwell: Ashley Gerhart.
Garrett: Kristin Haupert.
Hudson: Kole Elkins.
Huntertown: Ryan Poling.
Kendallville: Dawn Bowers, MacKenzye Dafforn-Koebler, Adam Dills, Shad Neace, Drew Parsley, Braeden Wallen-Frye and Kyra Warren.
LaGrange: Ethan Blank, Derik Gunthorp, Alexis Kennedy and Bailey Pfafman.
Middlebury: Daniel Wickersham
Millersburg: Lucas Harmon.
Orland: Karly Kellett.
Shipshewana: Hunter Klein and Bradi Yoder.
Trine University is an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution. Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola.
Trenton VanWagner, of LaGrange, is recognized as a spring 2022 Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University in Rockford, Illinois. Full-time students with 12 or more credit hours, who earned at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a 4.00 scale with no grades below C, and who have completed all requirements for the semester are named Distinguished Scholars.
Shiloh Hammitt of Corunna. Elisa Peters of Middlebury and Jeffrey Yoder of Albion were among students named to the dean’s list for the spring term at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. To be eligible for the honor, students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Three area students earned undergraduate degrees at the end of the spring term at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
Alicia Ochoa of Pierceton received a degree in history, Elisa Peters of Middlebury received a degree in forensic science and Jeffrey Yoder of Albion received a degree in mechanical engineering. Cedarville University was founded in 1887 and is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution.
Ian P. Schowe of Kendallville has been named to the dean’s list in the University of Notre Dame’s College of Science for outstanding scholarship during the Spring 2022 semester. Students who achieve dean’s honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.
Maddison Bryan of LaOtto and Alyssa Hochstetler of Middlebury received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 6-8 at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Bryan received a master of science degree. Hochstetler received a master of business administration degree. The University of Alabama is the state’s flagship university in the University of Alabama system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.