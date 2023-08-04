I have a wasp nest on the inside corner of my porch. It’s not a huge nest, but I really don’t like dodging those stingy things all summer. I know some large can of wasp killing spray will do the trick. But what if I don’t want to spray that stuff around my asthmatic dog or my watery eyed Siamese?
There are homemade remedies that do work and can be a healthy choice. Yes, by all means, if you want to spray the can of Raid, go for it, I totally get it. However, I would like to share some of the pest info I’ve been taught over the years.
Many insects just do not like dish detergent. It forms a film on their bodies, and they cannot breathe. I keep a spray bottle of water and dish detergent on my porch. Only two tablespoons of dish soap to one gallon of water will do the trick.
As the wasps are starting to form their nests, I use a bottle with a strong stream, so the wasps don’t know where the spray is coming from and spray right on the nest. The wasps will fall to the ground. If you put a lot of soap on them, they will die, but if you use only a moderate amount, they will fly away and generally build somewhere else. Your porch has just become their least favorite place to be.
How about the infestation of stink bugs we get every year? Well, you can rub lavender dryer sheets around your windows and doors and the smell of lavender will help to repel many of those slow-moving tank-like bugs. (Mosquitos too don’t like lavender but my own ‘stink’ seems to attract them anyway.) I often find stink bugs in our attic and have tried putting an open container of water, dish detergent and vinegar up there. I place a clamp light over the container, and they will fall into the container and drown.
There are some plants that can also help repel stink bugs. Planting lavender, garlic or catnip will repel these stinky beasts. Whole cloves are another remedy. Sprinkle whole cloves around your windowsills or buy clove (or lavender) as an essential oil and dab it around your doors and windows and it will help keep them out of your house.
White flies are another pesky summer visitor. The adult flies can be controlled by the same dish soap and water mix. Use about a gallon of water to two tablespoons of soap. Unfortunately, the larvae are not affected by the mixture and will hatch in 3-4 days, so spraying a second time is important. Some gardeners suggest taking a handheld vacuum and cleaning both the top and bottom of leaves of the plant before you spray. If you do this, do not just throw away the vacuum collection. Put what you gather and shake it into a zip lock plastic bag and seal it, before throwing it away. That way, the flies will not be able to just fly away.
Aphids can be a nuisance to many gardeners, but aphids are not always harmful. They tend to be harmful to plants that are already under stress. In fact, aphids in a native plant garden can be a sign of a healthy ecosystem.
If the plant they are on is doing well, just leave the aphids, as they are food for birds and ladybugs and are a sign of health. However, aphids that are on a week plant can be a problem.
This is another critter that hates aromatic plants. Garlic, chives, leeks, catnip, fennel, dill, cilantro and marigolds have all been known to make aphids feel unwelcome. I have not tried it, but I hear putting a banana peel near the infested plant will attract the aphids to the peel (inside of peel facing up) and they will leave your plant alone. Spraying dishwashing liquid (adding two tablespoons of Epsom salt can help too) and water will kill the aphids and not affect your plants.
Japanese beetles have been a big problem for me this year. Dish soap and water will work, but I used Neem oil spray and that did the trick. Neem oil, a horticultural oil and a natural insecticide, can be used in many infestations as it acts just like the soap does, only a bit stronger. It generally doesn’t harm the plant but coats the body of the insect. It is recommended you test Neem oil on a leaf before you spray an entire plant.
I used Neem oil on a beloved aspen tree that had a very bad case of oyster scale. I sprayed as much of the trunk and larger branches as I could reach using a 6-foot ladder and used the scrubby part of a sponge to rub off the scale. The tree survived and for the last two years, I have been scale free. As it turns out, oyster scale comes in cycles and is generally not an every year event.
So, plant those many pots of lavender on your porch, fill your spray bottles and open your beverage of choice. Enjoy this last month of summer and happy gardening! Harvest time is near.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.